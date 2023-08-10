Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $19.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:OMI traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

