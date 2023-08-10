Ownership Capital B.V. Has $240.30 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 4.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.41% of Synopsys worth $240,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.35. 286,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,535. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

