Ownership Capital B.V. Has $490.42 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 8.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $490,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,738 shares of company stock worth $23,113,972 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.56. The stock had a trading volume of 219,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

