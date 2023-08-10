Oxen Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $3.79 million and $9,091.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00281827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00787142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00528737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00121474 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,232,966 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.