Oxen Price Hits $0.0591 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $3.80 million and $8,594.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,554.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00284575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00808392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00529930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00060155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00121421 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,224,689 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

