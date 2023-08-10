Pacific Edge Limited (ASX:PEB) Insider Bryan Williams Buys 372,930 Shares of Stock

Pacific Edge Limited (ASX:PEB – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Williams bought 372,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$49,972.62 ($32,876.72).

Pacific Edge Limited, a cancer diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers in New Zealand, the United States, Australia, and Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Research. It offers Cxbladder, a genomic urine tests for the detection and management of bladder cancer.

