Pacific Edge Limited (ASX:PEB) Insider Bryan Williams Buys 372,930 Shares of Stock

Pacific Edge Limited (ASX:PEB – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Williams bought 372,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$49,972.62 ($32,876.72).
Pacific Edge Price Performance
Pacific Edge Company Profile
Pacific Edge Limited, a cancer diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers in New Zealand, the United States, Australia, and Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Research. It offers Cxbladder, a genomic urine tests for the detection and management of bladder cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Edge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.