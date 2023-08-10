Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $8.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 124,311,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,568,813. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,908,399 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,527. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

