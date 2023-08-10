Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 2,481 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 10,461,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

