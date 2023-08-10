Palisade Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2,436.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 790,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 448,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 933,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

