Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 868 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. 4,491,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

