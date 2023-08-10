Palisade Capital Management LP Has $2.19 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.70. 1,078,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,368. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.60 and a 200 day moving average of $439.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

