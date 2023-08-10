Palisade Capital Management LP Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,369 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.31% of Ranpak worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 412,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $438.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.75. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

