Palisade Capital Management LP Has $875,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,591. The firm has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

