Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Monro worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,912,000 after buying an additional 82,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 574,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.