Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 2,588 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BOK Financial by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 131,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

