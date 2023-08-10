Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.7 %

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

