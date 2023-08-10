Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 799,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.