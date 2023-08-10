PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Cut by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management cut its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for 11.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 1.53% of PAR Technology worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 88.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 956,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 854,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 308,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

