Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $448.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.57.

Shares of PH traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,823. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.51 and its 200 day moving average is $350.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

