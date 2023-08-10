Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,054 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.