Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.92. 820,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

