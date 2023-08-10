Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $448.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.10. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

