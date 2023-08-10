Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,461. The stock has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

