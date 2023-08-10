Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 188,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,909. The stock has a market cap of $834.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

