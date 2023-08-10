Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.32. 349,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,664. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

