Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $202.91. 40,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,324. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $274.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $193.61.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,747 shares of company stock worth $22,563,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

