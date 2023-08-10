PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,371,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

