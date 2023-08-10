Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,829. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

