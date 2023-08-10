Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Natixis purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,293. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

