Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,114,000 after purchasing an additional 430,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $166,442. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 8,401,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,190. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

