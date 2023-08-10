Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

ZBRA stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,536. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average is $292.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.