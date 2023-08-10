Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last ninety days. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 1,930,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.63. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 16.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.