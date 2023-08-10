Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $420,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

WBD traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 16,797,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,896,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

