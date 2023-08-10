Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $536,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,091,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

