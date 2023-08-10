Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $616,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

LAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 1,047,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

