Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,443 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 41,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,244. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

