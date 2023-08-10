Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

