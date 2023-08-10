Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. 495,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

