Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $846,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after buying an additional 637,301 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,027,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,990,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,010,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,250. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

