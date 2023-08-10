PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.05. 1,624,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,605. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

