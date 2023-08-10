Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 643.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 649,302 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $511,561. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 530,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

