Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PYPL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,324,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

