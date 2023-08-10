Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 179 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

SO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

