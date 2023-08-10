Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 231 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,944,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

