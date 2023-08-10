Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

PM traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 731,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,911. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

