Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,109,743 shares of company stock worth $236,855,509. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.86. 7,822,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,155. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

