Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 15,184,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,914,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

