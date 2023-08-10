Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 2,524,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,685. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.