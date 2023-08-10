Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 1,471,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,692. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

