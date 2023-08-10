Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.73. 981,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

